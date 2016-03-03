Fresno State 87, Colorado State 73

Senior guard Julien Lewis erupted for a career-high 30 points, leading Fresno State to an 87-73 victory over visiting Colorado State on Wednesday night at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, Calif.

Lewis, who went into the contest averaging 6.9 points per game, made 11 of 16 field-goal attempts and six of seven from 3-point range for Fresno State (21-9, 12-5 Mountain West Conference). Senior guard Marvelle Harris had 23 points, six rebounds and four assists. Junior forward Karachi Edo had 13 points.

Senior guards Joe De Ciman and Antwan Scott scored 15 points apiece for Colorado State 15-15, 7-10). Senior forward Tiel Daniels had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Colorado State led 6-4 five minutes into the contest, but Fresno State staged an 11-0 run to take a 15-6 lead on a 3-pointer by Lewis. The Rams came back to cut the deficit to three, but the Bulldogs responded with a 17-2 run to take a 34-16 lead. They led by as many as 22 late in the half and carried a 43-23 lead into the break.

Colorado State got within 12 early in the second half, but the Rams couldn’t get any closer.