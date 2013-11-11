Preview: Colorado State at Gonzaga

Sam Dower Jr. appears to be the latest talented big man to shine for Gonzaga, following in the footsteps of NBA players Robert Sacre, Kelly Olynyk and Elias Harris. The 6-9 fifth-year senior will make his ninth career start Monday when the No. 14 Bulldogs host Colorado State in a game that should provide a much better test than what both teams received in their weekend season openers. Dower had 21 points and a career-high 17 rebounds in a 100-76 victory Saturday against undersized Bryant, and the Rams opened against UC-Colorado Springs, but couldn’t put away the Division II team until the second half in a 99-70 win.

Gonzaga coach Mark Few has to be pleased with the debut of Providence transfer Gerard Coleman, who had 15 points and four steals against Bryant. Coleman averaged double figures in scoring his two seasons at Providence, posting a 30-point game in an overtime loss to West Virginia his sophomore year. The Boston native elected to transfer to the Northwest in hopes of playing for a winning program.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT COLORADO STATE (1-0): The Rams feature two highly touted newcomers in freshman combo guard David Cohn and 6-10 center Marcus Holt, a junior college transfer who will be counted on to fill some big holes up front. Cohn is a Chicago-area native who turned down the likes of Bradley and Saint Louis to play for the Rams. His arrival became even more valuable when sixth-year senior point guard Jesse Carr re-injured his left ACL earlier this fall, ending his career.

ABOUT GONZAGA (1-0): Cohn will have his hands full against the experienced starting backcourt of the Bulldogs. Kevin Pangos has averaged double figures in scoring his first two seasons at Gonzaga and put up 14 points in the season opener. Gary Bell Jr. is another three-year starter who scored 14 against Bryant and the duo has been joined in the starting lineup by redshirt senior guard David Stockton, the son of NBA Hall of Famer John Stockton.

TIPS INS

1. Gonzaga doesn’t play away from home until a Nov. 26 game against Dayton at the Maui Invitational.

2. The Rams are playing on the ESPN family of networks for the first time since losing to Duke in December 2011.

3. Colorado State guard Daniel Bejarano, the Mountain West Conference Sixth Man of the Year last season, had 17 points and 16 rebounds in a starting role Friday.

PREDICTION: Gonzaga 84, Colorado State 70