No. 15 Gonzaga 93, Colorado State 61: Gary Bell Jr. shot 8-for-13 from 3-point range and scored 24 points as the Bulldogs jumped on the visiting Rams early.

Gerard Coleman, a transfer from Providence, contributed 16 points off the bench for Gonzaga (2-0), which shot 57.6 percent from the floor. Kevin Pangos, a three-year starter alongside Bell, finished with 13 points and fellow guard David Stockton scored 10.

Jon Octeus scored a career-high 27 points for Colorado State (1-1). Daniel Bejarano, the Mountain West Conference Sixth Man of the Year last season who had 17 points and 16 rebounds in the season opener, shot 1-for-9 in the first half before finishing with nine points on 3-for-14 from the field.

Pangos and Bell combined for Gonzaga’s first 11 points as the Bulldogs jumped to a five-point lead in the game’s opening five minutes. Bell and Stockton sank consecutive 3-pointers to cap a 10-0 run that stretched the lead to 33-15 and the Rams were down by double digits the rest of the way.

The Bulldogs shot 65.4 percent from the floor in the first half. Gonzaga’s starting frontcourt of Sam Dower and Przemek Karnowski combined for 16 points and 19 rebounds.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Ryan Edwards, a 7-1, 290-pound freshman center for Gonzaga, is sidelined indefinitely after having his tonsils removed last week. … Colorado State has just one other non-conference road game, a trip to Texas-El Paso on Nov. 19. … The eight 3-pointers by Bell fell one short of the school record.