Nevada 87, Colorado State 80 (OT)

Nevada blew a five-point lead late in regulation, but dominated overtime and defeated Colorado State 87-80 on Sunday at Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nev.

The Wolf Pack (18-10, 10-6 Mountain West) outscored the Rams 18-11 in the extra five-minute period, but Colorado State was fortunate to even get there.

Nevada held a 69-67 lead with five seconds left in regulation when Tyron Criswell missed the second of two free throws.

A foul sent Rams guard Joe De Ciman to the line where he made both free throws with one second left to send the game into overtime.

The Wolf Pack scored the first seven points in overtime and sealed the win when guard D.J. Fenner made good on a layup to make the score 79-71.

Fenner led Nevada with 24 points. Criswell added 23 and forward Cameron Oliver recorded a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds.

Guard Antwan Scott led the Rams (15-14, 7-9) with 30 points. Guard John Gillon chipped in 18 points.

Leading 50-48, the Rams went three-plus minutes midway through the second half without scoring.

That drought opened the door for the Wolf Pack to take the lead, which they did on guard Lindsey Drew’s layup.

Fenner’s jumper extended the lead to four and after Scott finally scored for the Rams, Oliver nailed a 3-point jumper and Nevada had a bit of breathing room until De Ciman sent the game into overtime.

The Rams entered the game averaging 79.9 points per game - 31st in the country. The Wolf Pack defense, which allowed 71.5 points per game, held Colorado State to 34.7 percent from the field on 25 of 72.