Preview: Colorado State at New Mexico

No. 24 Colorado State puts the nation’s longest winning streak on the line when it visits New Mexico on Saturday. The Rams are off to the best start in school history at 14-0 and opened the Mountain West Conference portion of their schedule with a home win against Boise State last time out. Colorado State, however, has struggled mightily in Albuquerque, losing 44 of their 49 contests at the Lobos’ den.

New Mexico is coming off perhaps its best game of the season. In front of more than 14,000 fans at The Pit, the Lobos defeated Fresno State 76-64 shooting 59 percent from the floor and 80 percent from 3-point range. New Mexico coach Craig Neal even said he saw signs of brilliance from his team against the Bulldogs, high praise for a team that was picked to finish third in the MWC preseason poll.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network.

ABOUT COLORADO STATE (14-0): The Rams are 3-0 in true road games with a two-point win over rival Colorado and a pair of one-point wins over Denver and New Mexico State. One of just six undefeated teams remaining in the nation, Colorado State got 25 points from sophomore guard John Fillon in defeating Boise State despite trailing 22-8. CSU has three seniors — forwards J.J. Avila and Stanton Kidd, guard Daniel Bejarano — who rank in the top 20 in the MWC in both scoring and rebounding.

ABOUT NEW MEXICO (9-4): The Lobos rebounded from a loss to Grand Canyon with their New Year’s Eve win over Fresno State. New Mexico is 6-1 at home on the season and has won six of its past seven games overall. The patient Lobos average 65.4 points and have not allowed a team to score 70 points this season.

TIP-INS

1. New Mexico’s Cullen Neal still isl out with an ankle injury.

2. The Lobos have won four straight in the series.

3. Colorado State was 7-11 in conference play last season.

PREDICTION: New Mexico 74, Colorado State 72