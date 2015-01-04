FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Mexico 66, Colorado State 53
January 4, 2015 / 3:31 AM / 3 years ago

New Mexico 66, Colorado State 53

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

New Mexico 66, Colorado State 53: Sam Logwood came off the bench to score a game-high 15 points and the host Lobos knocked the Rams from the ranks of the unbeaten in a Mountain West game.

Devon Williams added 13 points for New Mexico (10-4, 2-0), which has won two straight and five straight in the series. Hugh Greenwood had four points, eight rebounds and six assists and Jordan Goodman added eight points off the bench.

Daniel Bejarano led Colorado State (14-1, 1-1) with 13 points and 11 rebounds. The Rams, who were off to the best start in school history, also got 10 points off the bench from John Gillon.

Tim Jacobs’ basket with 2:36 to play in the first half gave New Mexico a 27-25 lead and the Lobos never trailed again. Williams hit a 3-pointer with six seconds left in the first half and New Mexico took a 35-26 lead into the break.

The Rams closed the gap to 35-31 early in the second half on a 3-pointer by Joe De Ciman but they never got any closer. New Mexico, which has beaten Colorado State eight straight times at The Pit, led by as much as 20 in the second half.

GAME NOTEBOOK: New Mexico leading scorer Cullen Neal, the son of coach Craig Neal, could miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury. ...Six unbeaten teams started the day on Saturday but only three remained after the game. ... Colorado State shot 32.7 percent from the field.

