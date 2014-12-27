Preview: Colorado State at New Mexico State

Colorado State tries to extend its school-record winning streak and best start to a season when it visits New Mexico State on Saturday. “We just want to win. We gel together, we hang out together,” senior guard Daniel Bejarano told reporters after the No. 25 Rams improved to 12-0 with Monday’s 75-54 victory over Charleston Southern. “On the court we just try to stick together. We don’t care who scores; we’re just trying to get the win. Just having that winning mentality, it goes a long way.” Colorado State is 19th in the nation in assists with 16.8 per game and has six players averaging 7.6 points or better.

“It doesn’t take a genius to see that we’re extremely unselfish and we would rather pass than shoot,” coach Larry Eustachy told reporters. Colorado State wins by an average of 10.9 points but has played only one team from a power conference, registering a 62-60 victory at Colorado on Dec. 10. The Aggies, who snapped a three-game losing streak with a 78-39 victory over NAIA member Northern New Mexico on Monday, lost to No. 11 Wichita State 71-54 to open the season.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN, ROOT (Colorado)

ABOUT COLORADO STATE (12-0): Senior forward J.J. Avila boasts team-best averages of 14.1 points and 7.5 rebounds while adding 3.4 assists. The Rams also receive significant contributions from senior forward Stanton Kidd (12.5 points, 5.6 rebounds), Bejarano (12.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, team-high 3.6 assists) and junior guard Gian Clavell (10.3 points). Colorado State is 5-0 away from home, winning three games en route to the Great Alaska Shootout title last month.

ABOUT NEW MEXICO STATE (5-8): Injuries have plagued the Aggies as they try to win their fourth consecutive Western Athletic Conference tournament title. The biggest of all was the broken finger suffered Dec. 18 by senior guard Daniel Mullings (13.4 points, team-best 7.4 rebounds), which is expected to sideline the preseason WAC Player of the Year until early February. Preseason All-WAC forward-center Tshilidzi Nephawe isn’t expected to return until next month because of a foot injury, leaving senior forward Remi Barry (team-high 13.8 points) and freshman forward Pascal Siakam (11.8 points, 6.6 rebounds) to keep New Mexico State afloat.

TIP-INS

1. New Mexico State has won 15 of its last 16 at home and is 34-3 at the Pan American Center since the start of the 2012-13 season.

2. Colorado State prevailed in its two true road games by a combined three points, including an 85-84 victory over Denver on Dec. 19

3. The Rams defeated the Aggies 85-83 last season behind 29 points from Avila, including the winning basket with two seconds left.

PREDICTION: New Mexico State 74, Colorado State 71