No. 25 Colorado State 58, New Mexico State 57 (OT): J.J. Avila recorded 19 points, nine rebounds and four steals as the visiting Rams outlasted the Aggies to extend their school-record winning streak to 13 games.

Stanton Kidd scored 13 points for Colorado State (13-0), which is one of seven undefeated teams in the nation. Joe De Ciman added six points and eight rebounds while John Gillon and Carlton Hurst scored seven apiece for the Rams, who were 0-for-9 from 3-point range and 16-for-26 from the free-throw line.

Freshman Pascal Siakam recorded 13 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks, but missed a pair of key free throws late in overtime for New Mexico State (5-9), which lost for the third time in its last four games. Remi Barry scored 14 while Ian Baker registered 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists as the Aggies lost for only the second time in their last 17 home games and fell to 34-4 at the Pan American Center since the start of the 2012-13 season.

After missing 12 of its first 14 shots and trailing by as many as eight, Colorado State finished the first half with a 12-3 run to take a 22-20 lead at the break. The Rams, who trailed by as many as six in the second half, took a 51-48 lead on a pair of Gillon free throws with 9.8 seconds remaining before Baker’s 3-pointer with 2.4 seconds left forced overtime as Colorado State’s Daniel Bejarano narrowly missed a desperation shot from just inside half court at the end of regulation.

After Siakam’s three-point play gave New Mexico State 57-54 lead and fouled Kidd out with 1:20 remaining, Gillon drove for a basket five seconds later and Avila’s offensive rebound and bucket with 31.5 seconds left put the Rams on top 58-57. Siakam grabbed an offensive rebound and was fouled with 4.2 seconds to play and after missing both, Avila missed a free throw with 2.1 seconds left before the Aggies called timeout and attempted a long inbound pass which sailed out of bounds.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Colorado State G Gian Clavell (shoulder) and F Tiel Daniels (calf) did not play while New Mexico State was without G Daniel Mullings (finger), the preseason Western Athletic Conference Player of the Year, and preseason All-WAC F Tshilidzi Nephawe (foot). ... Bejarano entered the game averaging 12.1 points, but was 0-for-10 from the floor while dishing out a game-high five assists and grabbing five rebounds. ... The Rams have won their three true road games by a combined four points.