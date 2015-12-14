Northern Colorado 73, Colorado State 64

Junior guard Jordan Wilson scored 11 of his 20 points over the final six-plus minutes to help Northern Colorado to a 73-64 victory over Colorado State on Sunday night in nonconference play at Greeley, Colo.

Junior guard Dallas Anglin scored 16 of his 19 points in the first half for the Bears (3-6). Northern Colorado shot 50 percent from the field while beating the Rams for only the third time in the past 18 meetings.

Senior guard Gian Clavell scored 18 points to lead Colorado State (6-4). Senior guard Antwan Scott added 13 points and junior guard John Gillon had 10 on 2-of-9 shooting for the Rams, who shot just 38.6 percent from the field.

Colorado State trailed 59-57 after a 3-pointer by Scott with 4:32 remaining before Wilson hit back-to-back jumpers to push Northern Colorado’s lead back up to six. Clavell’s layup cut the Rams’ deficit to 66-63 with 1:01 to go but Wilson hit two free throws to start a game-ending 7-1 run that was culminated on a dunk by junior guard Anthony Johnson with 14 seconds.

A four-point play by Clavell capped a 9-0 burst as the Rams took an early 11-6 lead. Northern Colorado moved ahead 20-16 on Anglin’s 3-pointer with 11:19 left in the half and Anglin later scored eight points during a 10-1 burst that saw the Bears take a 33-21 advantage with 6:33 remaining.

Colorado State scored the final six points of the half to pull within 39-33 at the break. Clavell’s basket gave the Rams a 42-41 lead with 16:57 left in the contest but Northern Colorado countered with an 11-4 surge to take a six-point lead with 11:16 left.