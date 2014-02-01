Preview: Colorado State at San Diego State

Fifth-ranked San Diego State goes after its 18th consecutive victory when it attempts to complete a season sweep of visiting Colorado State on Saturday. The Aztecs are three wins shy of matching the school-best 20-game winning streak from 2010-11 and sit atop the Mountain West by a half-game over New Mexico. Point guard Xavier Thames is leading San Diego State s charge and scored a career-best 31 points in Saturday s 74-69 overtime victory against Utah State.

The Rams have lost three of four games overall and are 1-5 on the road, with the lone win being a two-pointer against last-place San Jose State. Colorado State lost to the Aztecs 71-61 at home on Jan. 1 and has dropped 18 of the last 21 meetings against what is now the pre-eminent conference power. San Diego State is 7-0 in conference play for the first time in school history and is a shoo-in for its fifth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT COLORADO STATE (12-9, 3-5 Mountain West): The Rams learned earlier this week that they will gain the services of Louisville transfer Chane Behanan next season and that will only make a solid rebounding club even better. Colorado State outrebounds opponents by 5.3 per game with forward J.J. Avila (18.4 points, 7.6 rebounds) and guard Daniel Bejarano (16.5 points, nine rebounds) leading the way. The 6-4 Bejarano has seven double-doubles and has collected 15 or more rebounds four times while Avila has five double-digit rebound efforts with a high of 17.

ABOUT SAN DIEGO STATE (18-1, 7-0): Thames averages a team-high 17.6 points and has scored more than 20 points five times, including recording 23 points and matching a season best with five steals in the earlier victory over Colorado State. A suspect shooter in the past, Thames has made a career-best 39 3-pointers while shooting an impressive 45.9 percent from behind the arc. Forward Winston Shepard chips in 12.9 points per game while rebounding force Josh Davis contributes 8.9 points and 11.6 rebounds and has been in double digits on the boards in each of his last 13 games.

TIP-INS

1. San Diego State has won 10 consecutive home games against the Rams.

2. Bejarano had 22 points and eight rebounds in the first meeting.

3. Aztecs coach Steve Fisher is one victory away from his 300th at the school.

PREDICTION: San Diego State 68, Colorado State 53