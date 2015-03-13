Preview: Colorado State vs. San Diego State

Steve Fisher would certainly like a repeat of Thursday’s quarterfinal round at the Mountain West Conference tournament, where all the higher seeds won their games. If that’s the case, No. 25 San Diego State, the second seed, would have the edge over third-seeded Colorado State, its semifinal opponent Friday. But after the two teams split their regular-season meetings, it’s anyone’s guess which team will come out on top.

Onebig storyline will have to deal with the Rams’ senior F, J.J. Avila,the team’s leading scorer (16.6 points per game) and rebounder (7.3), whosuffered a hurt right ankle in the first half of Colorado State‘squarterfinal win over Fresno State. Avila didn’t play the rest of theway, leaving G Daniel Bejarano to pick up the slack, which he didwith 19 points and nine rebounds, and Avila’s status for this game is up in the air. San Diego State’s offense will beat its best if the Aztecs can cause some turnovers with their press,getting Aqeel Quinn (11.3 points) and J.J. O‘Brien (10.1) out in transitionfor easy hoops.

TV: 11:30 p.m. ET, CBS SportsNetwork

ABOUT COLORADO STATE (27-5):While Colorado State coach Larry Eustachy said he felt his team hadalready earned an NCAA Tournament berth before it even stepped on thefloor in Las Vegas this week, as many wins as the Rams can get in theMWC tournament are only going to help the team’s chances atthe Field of 68. And Eustachy has been building his team up tocompete against the top teams in the league, as an automatic berth tothe NCAAs with a league tournament win would make life a lot easieron Selection Sunday. “Everything’s big from here on out,”Eustachy told The Coloradoan. “Everything’s just magnified. This isnot a preseason tournament, this is a postseason tournament.”

ABOUT SAN DIEGO STATE (25-7): TheAztecs have been able to win a lot of close games this season, and asthe competition heats up in the MWC tournament as well asthe NCAA Tournament, that ability could come in useful. San DiegoState’s players are quite cool under pressure, something O‘Briencredits to the team’s coaching. “It definitely starts with thecoaching staff, the toughness that they bring to us,” O‘Brien said.“They’re guys that don’t shake under pressure, as well. So thattrickles down to us.”

TIP-INS

1. San Diego State advanced tothe Mountain West tournament semifinal round for a league-recordeighth consecutive time.

2. Colorado State on Thursday set a school record for victories in a season.

3. The Aztecs have won 143 straight games when leading with five minutes to play.

PREDICTION: San Diego State 68,Colorado State 62