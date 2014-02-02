No. 5 San Diego State 65, Colorado State 56: Xavier Thames had 24 points and seven rebounds as the host Aztecs defeated the Rams for their 18th consecutive victory.

Winston Shepard added 17 points for San Diego State (19-1, 8-0 Mountain West) to give coach Steve Fisher his 300th win at the school. JJ O Brien grabbed 10 rebounds while making up for the absence of leading rebounding Josh Davis (knee).

Jon Octeus scored 24 points for Colorado State (12-10, 3-6), which has lost 11 straight road games against the Aztecs. The Rams received 13 rebounds from J.J. Avila but were 2-of-14 from 3-point range while losing for the fourth time in five games.

Colorado State trailed by 12 with seven minutes left but made a strong push to pull within 60-54 on Avila s basket with 1:03 to play. The Aztecs made five free throws  four by Thames  to get the lead back to 11 while wrapping up the win.

San Diego State held Colorado State to four field goals over the first 15-plus minutes while building a 27-9 lead. The Rams finished strong to pull within 32-20 at the break but the Aztecs stretched the lead back to 16 on Thames  basket with just over 14 minutes to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Colorado State G Daniel Bejarano, who averages 16.5 points and nine rebounds, had to be physically restrained from reaching coach Larry Eustachy during an early first-half timeout by teammates and assistant coaches and was benched for the rest of the game. ¦ The rebounding battle was tied at 40 with San Diego State being without Davis, who has reached double digits on the boards in each of his last 13 games. ¦ The Aztecs  winning streak is two short of the school-record 20 won by the 2010-11 squad.