San Diego State 69, Colorado State 67

A layup by freshman guard Hemsley with 1:05 remaining gave San Diego State a lead it would not relinquish, and the Aztecs edged Colorado State 69-67 Tuesday at Viejas Arena in San Diego.

Sophomore guard Trey Kell scored 19 points to help San Diego State (17-6, 10-0 Mountain West Conference) remain unbeaten in conference play. Hemsley added 16 points, and senior forward Winston Shepard had 14 points and eight rebounds.

Senior guard Joe De Ciman scored 17 points for Colorado State (12-10, 4-5). Freshman guard Prentiss Nixon scored 15 points, and senior guard Antwan Scott had 12.

Colorado State went up 20-11 on a dunk by junior forward Emmanuel Omogbo. The Rams led 25-15 after Nixon made a 3-pointer, but San Diego State ended the half with a 17-3 run to take a 32-28 lead into the break.

The Aztecs maintained a slight lead until Scott scored to put the Rams up 43-42. The teams traded leads several times over the last 13 minutes. The Aztecs took a 53-50 lead on a 3-pointer by Shepard. The Rams went up 65-62 on a 3-pointer by Scott before Hemsley hit the decisive layup.

San Diego State held on despite missing three of six free throws in the final 24 seconds.