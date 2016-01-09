Colorado State 85, San Jose State 84 (OT)

John Gillon’s layup with 14 seconds left in overtime lifted Colorado State past San Jose State 85-84 in a Mountain West Conference game Saturday at Event Center Arena in San Jose, Calif.

Gillon, a redshirt senior guard, had a team-high 18 points and was one of four double-digit scorers for the Rams (10-6, 2-1 in Mountain West).

Colorado State forward Tiel Daniels scored 16 points, forward Emmanuel Omogbo had 13 points and eight rebounds, and guard Joe De Ciman added 11 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Princeton Onwas scored a career-high 24 points and freshman forward Ryan Welage finished with 16 points as the Spartans (5-11, 0-4) dropped their fourth game in a row.

Onwas, a senior guard, scored 23 at San Diego State on Jan. 6.

The game was tied at 37 entering halftime.

San Jose State led 49-41 early in the second, but the Rams used a 21-12 run to take the lead.

Colorado State sank four free throws in the final minute and tied the game at 78 on redshirt freshman guard J.D. Paige’s layup with one second left to force overtime.