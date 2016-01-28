FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colorado State 74, San Jose State 66
January 28, 2016 / 4:26 AM / 2 years ago

Colorado State 74, San Jose State 66

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Senior guard Antwan Scott scored 23 points to help Colorado State hold on for a 74-66 victory over visiting San Jose State on Wednesday night at Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colo.

Junior forward Emmanuel Omogbo had 11 points and seven rebounds for Colorado State (12-8, 4-3 Mountain West Conference). Senior forward Tiel Daniels had 10 points and nine rebounds

Senior guard Princeton Onwas came off the bench to score 20 points for San Jose State (6-15, 1-8 Mountain West Conference). Freshman forward Cody Schwartz had 18 points.

Colorado State went up 18-12 on a 3-pointer by senior guard Joe De Ciman, but San Jose stormed back to take a 21-18. The Buffaloes responded with a 12-2 run and led 30-26 at the break.

Colorado State went up by eight early in the second half and stretched its lead to 10 on a 3-pointer by Scott, but San Jose State rallied to cut the deficit to two on a 3-pointer by Schwartz. The Spartans tied the game on a couple of occasions and finally took a 63-62 lead on two free throws by Onwas with 3:30 remaining, but Colorado State quickly reclaimed the lead as part of a decisive 7-0 run.

