Preview: Colorado State at Stanford

After missing the final 22 games last season with a stress fracture in his leg, Stanford forward Reid Travis is quickly making up for lost time. The 6-foot-8 junior is averaging 21.7 points and 12.3 rebounds for the unbeaten Cardinal, who conclude a three-game homestand Sunday against Colorado State.

Travis recorded 22 points and 15 rebounds in Thursday’s 67-49 victory over Weber State as Stanford moved to 3-0 under new coach Jerod Haase, who has introduced an up-tempo offense with plenty of ball movement. "It's nice to finally be healthy," Travis told reporters. "I feel like I had a good spring, summer and preseason to work on my game, which I haven’t had the luxury of the last two seasons. My teammates have been great feeding me the ball. It’s been a product of their hard work too, so it’s been a great start." The Stanford frontline has also been helped by the improved play of 7-foot sophomore Josh Sharma, who saw limited playing time last season but had three blocks along with seven points and five rebounds against Weber State. Stanford's intriguing frontline should receive its toughest test of the young season against a Colorado State team that has dominated the boards in its first two games.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT COLORADO STATE (2-0): The Rams followed up a season-opening win over New Mexico State by cruising to an 84-75 victory against Division II-member Fort Lewis on Wednesday as Emmanuel Omogbo recorded 20 points and 15 rebounds and Che Bob added 20 points. The two forwards have combined with 6-foot-9 sophomore Braden Koelliker to give the Rams a strong presence near the basket, but questions remain in the backcourt following the indefinite suspension of shooting guard Gian Clavell. The lack of outside shooters is just one factor behind the team’s 6-of-33 shooting from beyond the arc.

ABOUT STANFORD (3-0): The Cardinal received a spark against Weber State from senior point guard Christian Sanders, who has acclimated well to his new coach’s system and had five assists in the win over Weber State. Sanders has started all three games in front of sophomore Robert Cartwright, who is still searching for his shot after missing all of last season with a compound fracture in his arm. Stanford’s defense has shown marked improvement under Haase thanks in part to the play of wing Dorian Pickens, who is averaging 12 points and 2.3 assists.

TIP-INS

1. Stanford leads the all-time series by a 7-1 margin, including a 64-52 win in the last meeting at Maples Pavilion on Nov. 15, 2011.

2. Haase announced that 6-foot-8 freshman Kodye Pugh will redshirt this season.

3. Colorado State is 77-5 when leading with five minutes to play under coach Larry Eustachy.

PREDICTION: Stanford 76, Colorado State 64