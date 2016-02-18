Utah State 72, Colorado State 59

Guard Chris Smith scored 19 points and forward Jalen Moore added 16 points to help Utah State defeat Colorado State 72-59 on Wednesday night in Logan, Utah.

The Aggies (13-11, 5-8 Mountain West) notched their second straight win and swept the season series with the Rams.

Guard Antwan Scott scored 18 points and guard John Gillon added 14 points to lead Colorado State. The Rams (14-12, 6-7) lost their fourth straight game away from home after shooting just 25 percent (9 of 36) from the field after halftime.

Utah State took an early 15-7 lead on three consecutive baskets -- highlighted by a four-point play from Smith. The Aggies eventually staked out a double-digit lead when a tip-in by forward Elston Jones put Utah State up 24-14.

Colorado State made up ground quickly behind a 15-3 run. Gillon made a pair of 3-pointers and hit four free throws to fuel that run and help Colorado State reclaim a 29-27 lead with 3:51 left before halftime.

The Rams traded baskets with Utah State for a while before the Aggies pulled away again midway through the second half. Moore scored back-to-back baskets to put Utah State up 48-45. Once the Aggies retook the lead, they stayed ahead for good.

Utah State used a 16-6 run, punctuated by a Moore 3-pointer, to take a 68-55 lead with 4:17 remaining.