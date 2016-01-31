FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wyoming 83, Colorado State 76
January 31, 2016

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

EditorsNote: FIXING Records for both teams; writer forgot to update them

Senior guard Josh Adams scored 28 points to lead Wyoming to an 83-76 victory over Colorado State on Saturday at Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyo.

Junior guard Jason McManamen scored 19 points for Wyoming (11-12, 4-6 in the Mountain West Conference), which had lost three in a row. Freshman guard Justin James and sophomore forward Alan Herndon added 10 points apiece.

Senior guard Antwan Scott scored 19 points for Colorado State (12-9, 4-4). Senior forward Tiel Daniels had 15 points and 12 rebounds and junior forward Emmanuel Omogbo scored 11 points.

Colorado State jumped out to a 13-6 lead, but Wyoming stormed back to take a 20-17 lead on a 3-pointer by McManamen. The Rams were up 32-29 with just under a minute remaining, but a 3-pointer by Scott tied the game at the break.

Colorado State started the second half with a 9-0 run to take a 41-32 lead. The Rams went up 53-38 before Wyoming battled back to cut the deficit to five on a 3-pointer by Scott.

The Cowboys got to within four on a 3-pointer by Omogbo with 6:31 remaining, but the Rams scored seven of the next eight points to regain control.

