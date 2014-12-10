Preview: Columbia at Kentucky

When it comes to No. 1 Kentucky and its roster loaded with former McDonald’s All-Americans, the only question is which one of their stars will dominate on a nightly basis. On Sunday, it was Karl-Anthony Towns, who scored a career-high 19 points while adding nine rebounds and four blocks in a lopsided win over Eastern Kentucky. The freshman forward looks to score in double figures for the fifth straight game Wednesday when the Wildcats host Columbia.

Kentucky needs to make sure it focuses on the Lions despite games looming against North Carolina, UCLA and Louisville later this month. Columbia likely will have its hands full with the Wildcats’ length, as their average height (6 feet, 10.14 inches) is taller than every NBA team except the Portland Trail Blazers. The Lions are coming off perhaps their best game of the season - a 23-point victory against Bucknell on Saturday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT COLUMBIA (5-2): The Lions are not a particularly good shooting team in any respect, although Maodo Lo has knocked down a team-high 16 3-pointers en route to a team-leading 16.1 scoring average. He scored 20 points on 4-of-6 3-point shooting against Bucknell as the Lions connected on 10-of-22 3-pointers as a team. Cory Osetkowski also had a big game against the Bison, posting 12 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and three blocks.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (9-0): The key to the Wildcats’ success - besides the overwhelming talent on their roster - has been a defense that has given up more than 52 points only once in nine games. They held Eastern Kentucky to 14 first-half points and 26.1 percent shooting overall while outrebounding the Colonels by 20. “It shows that we are focused after a big win against Texas,“ said another one of the Wildcats’ star freshmen, Trey Lyles, who had 10 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double. ”We can come out and keep our mindset, which is winning.”

TIP-INS

1. Lo has 20 steals this season - one more than all of his teammates combined.

2. Kentucky PG Andrew Harrison, who had not committed more than two turnovers in any of the Wildcats’ first eight games, committed five miscues on Sunday.

3. Wildcats C Willie Cauley-Stein has scored in double figures in three straight games and has shot at least 50 percent from floor in eight of the nine games this year.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 90, Columbia 62