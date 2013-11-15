Preview: Columbia at Michigan State

Michigan State should move to the top spot in the national polls next Monday as long as it can take care of business against visiting Columbia on Friday. The second-ranked Spartans took down No. 1 Kentucky 78-74 on Tuesday with a supreme effort and have the type of veteran squad that expects to avoid a letdown. “It just seems like everyone’s on the same page,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo told reporters. “When that happens, you’ve got a chance to be good.”

Columbia will have to deal with one of the best backcourts in the country in Gary Harris and Keith Appling, who combined for 42 points against Kentucky and have high expectations. “We want to be No. 1 at the end of the season,” Appling told reporters. “Not at the beginning.” Columbia gave up four-point lead in the final four seconds in a 71-70 loss to Manhattan on Tuesday and plays the Spartans for the first time.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT COLUMBIA (1-1): Guard Grant Mullins scored a career-high 23 points against Manhattan, but the Lions allowed a three-point play with less than one second left to suffer the dispiriting defeat. Mullins has made 11-of-16 from the field, including 5-of-9 from 3-point range, and 6-11 center Cory Osetkowski has averaged 12.5 points and seven rebounds. Columbia was 17th in the country in fewest turnovers per game (10.9) last season and has coughed the ball up 23 times in the first two contests.

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (2-0): Harris also scored 20 against McNeese State while Appling collected eight rebounds, eight assists and four steals against Kentucky as the duo combined to make 26-of-51 from the field in two games. Versatile Branden Dawson is averaging 10 points and has grabbed 21 rebounds overall – nine on the offensive end – while 6-10 Adreian Payne poured in 15 points against Kentucky. Izzo said those top four “stars” played well against Kentucky, but the rest of his deep roster has got to play better.

TIP-INS

1. The Spartans own a 102-30 record all time in November, including 72-3 at home.

2. Columbia is 10-15 all time against teams currently in the Big Ten and its last win was in 1970-71 against Penn State.

3. Payne has 114 career blocks, three behind Draymond Green for second on the school’s all-time list.

PREDICTION: Michigan State 84, Columbia 58