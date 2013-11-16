(Updated: CORRECTS 1:18 to 1:14 in 5th graph)

No. 2 Michigan State 62, Columbia 53: Adreian Payne recorded a game-high 26 points and 11 rebounds as the Spartans rallied to survive a major scare from the visiting Lions.

Gary Harris registered 11 points and Denzel Valentine added 10 for Michigan State (3-0), which scored the game’s last eight points and trailed by six with less than 12 minutes left. The Spartans won despite an off night from standout guard Keith Appling, who had three points on 1-of-3 shooting along with six assists.

Maodo Lo scored 12 points to lead Columbia (1-2), which was held scoreless for the last 4:27. Isaac Cohen and Alex Rosenberg chipped in with 10 points apiece for the Lions, who did not get a point from leading scorer Grant Mullins in their first meeting with Michigan State.

Payne scored five points as Michigan State jumped quickly to a 9-0 lead and looked ready to pull away before the Lions responded to take a 12-11 lead on Lo’s 3-pointer. A 3-pointer by Kendall Jackson and a layup by Cohen helped Columbia scored five of the first half’s last seven points to take a 26-22 lead at intermission.

Columbia held a 44-38 lead with 12:06 left before the Spartans scored 11 of the next 13 points, capped by a Harris three-point play to take the lead. Michigan State could not pull away, but the Lions suffered two shot clock violations and missed the front end of a one-and-one before Payne’s dunk pushed the lead to 57-53 with 1:14 left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Payne had three blocks to give him 117 in his career, tying Draymond Green for second on the school’s all-time list. Drew Naymick is first with 134. … Columbia, which had a 31-27 edge on the boards, is 10-16 all time against teams currently in the Big Ten and its last win was in 1970-71 against Penn State. … The Spartans own a 103-30 record all time in November, including 73-3 at home.