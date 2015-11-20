Preview: Columbia at Northwestern

Northwestern can’t afford to look ahead to a Nov. 23 matchup with No. 1 North Carolina, not against healthy and improved Columbia on Friday. The Wildcats face their toughest test as part of the CBE Hall of Fame Classic when they take on the Tigers.

Northwestern dispatched UMass Lowell and Fairfield behind the emergence of 6-8 freshman forward Aaron Falzon (16.5 points per game) and the post play of 7-foot senior center Alex Olah (16.0 points, 8.5 rebounds). Columbia, 13-15 a year ago but picked to finish second in the Ivy League, is bolstered by the return of Alex Rosenberg and Grant Mullins, seniors who have averaged a combined 24 points after missing last season with injury. “There’s definitely higher expectations, but we like that,” Rosenberg told reporters. “We want to be in the spotlight.” Both teams have four players averaging double-figure points.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT COLUMBIA (1-1): Rosenberg, a 6-7 forward, was an All-Ivy selection in 2014-15 before injuring his foot and averages 13 points and 6.5 rebounds. Senior guard Maodo Lo, who led the Ivy League in scoring at 18.4 points last season, and 6-10 junior forward Luke Petrasek each average 12.5 points, while Mullins is averaging 11. Petrasek came off the bench to score 19 points and grab eight rebounds during an 81-71 loss to Kansas State.

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (2-0): Sophomore point guard Bryant McIntosh (16 points per game) had 20 points and five assists in a 79-72 victory over Fairfield on Wednesday. ”McIntosh was sensational,‘’ coach Chris Collins told reporters. “I thought he was a big-time player tonight. He made every play for us, obviously the 20 points ... and only one turnover. And they pressed us the whole second half. For us to only have seven turnovers in the game, I thought was huge.” Senior guard Tre Demps averages 12 points and 6-6 junior swingman Sanjay Lumpkin leads the team with 9.5 rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Lo, a 1,000-point scorer along with Rosenberg, is three field goals shy of Columbia’s career 3-point record.

2. Only two other Division I teams have more first-year players on their roster than Columbia (seven).

3. Northwestern, despite 7-of-13 shooting from Falzon, is shooting 29.1 percent on 3-pointers.

PREDICTION: Northwestern 75, Columbia 71