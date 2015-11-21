Northwestern 83, Columbia 80 (OT)

Guard Bryant McIntosh scored a career-high 32 points, had six assists and led Northwestern to a come-from-behind 83-80 overtime victory over Columbia in a CBE Hall of Fame Classic game on Friday night in Evanston, Ill.

McIntosh, who also had three rebounds, hit the basket that forced overtime and then scored four points as the Wildcats (3-0) held the visiting Lions (1-2) without a field goal in the extra five minutes.

The Wildcats, who never led until overtime, erased an early 12-point deficit, tied the score at 26 with an 11-0 run but trailed by seven at halftime.

Columbia led 67-58 with 5:11 left in the game, but Northwestern rallied again and McIntosh forced overtime with a jumper with 40 seconds left in regulation. He then hit two free throws and a basket in overtime.

Fellow guard Tre Demps added 22 points, including big 3-pointer in overtime as the Wildcats finished 13 of 26 from 3-point range.

Guard Grant Mullins led Columbia with 22 points, six assists and four rebounds. Forwards Alex Rosenberg and Luke Petrasek posted 17 and 15 points, respectively. Rosenberg with five rebounds and four assists, and Petrasek added eight boards and four assists.

Columbia also shot well from behind the arc, going 10 of 24.