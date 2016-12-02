Seton Hall routs Columbia 95-71

Four Seton Hall players scored at least 17 points as the Pirates cruised past Columbia 95-71 on Thursday night at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

Myles Powell led the way for Seton Hall with 21 points, hitting seven 3-pointers. Powell, who entered the game averaging 13.2 points, went 7 for 10 from beyond the arc.

The Pirates (5-2) shot 58.5 percent from the field and turned 15 Columbia turnovers into 23 points. However, beside Powell's hot shooting performance, the team was 2 of 12 on 3s.

Seton Hall also got 19 points from junior forward Angel Delgado, who went 8 for 11 from the floor and also grabbed 11 rebounds. Junior guard Khadeen Carrington and junior forward Desi Rodriguez each scored 17 points for Seton Hall, and Rodriguez also had a game-best six steals.

The Lions (3-4) lost for the third time in four games. They were led by freshman guard Mike Smith's 23 points. Smith went 8 for 13 from the floor and 5 for 6 from the foul line.

Junior guard Quinton Adlesh (12 points), sophomore forward Lukas Meisner (11) and senior forward Luke Petrasek (11 points and eight rebounds) also reached double figures in points for Columbia.

The Lions shot 43.1 percent from the floor and hit 18 of their 20 free throw attempts, but Seton Hall dominated the glass. The Pirates outrebounded Columbia 37-23. Seton Hall's 12 offensive rebounds turned into 17 second-chance points.