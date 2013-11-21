Preview: Connecticut at Boston College

No. 18 Connecticut regularly spends its Novembers beating up on schools throughout New England while getting ready for conference play. For the first time in nine years, the Huskies will take on fellow New Englander Boston College on Thursday in New York as part of the 2K Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden. The former Big East rivals have not met since the Eagles abruptly departed for the ACC.

Former Huskies coach Jim Calhoun was upset when Boston College left for the ACC nine years ago, and Eagles athletic director Gene DeFilippo reportedly helped block Connecticut from the ACC during a round of expansion in 2011. “You hear people talking about ‘rivalry’ more than just about the matchup,” Calhoun told the Hartford Courant on Wednesday. “I think that’s good for college basketball. We need more games where people care about more than just the final score.” On the court, the Huskies are surging while Boston College is coming off its first win.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (4-0): The Huskies had a little trouble in the season opener against Maryland but were unchallenged in the last three games, knocking off Yale, Detroit and Boston University by an average of 27 points. Connecticut is led by point guard Shabazz Napier, who leads the team in scoring (13.5 points), rebounds (9.5) and assists (7.8), with fellow diminutive guard Ryan Boatright ranking second in all three categories. The perimeter-dominated squad is a change from the strong frontcourts that used to battle in the Big East against the Eagles, but freshman center Amida Brimah is emerging as a defensive force with 16 blocks in the four contests.

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (1-3): Connecticut’s lack of size up front won’t be much of a problem against the Eagles, who rank near the bottom of Division I in rebounding and start only one player taller than 6-6 - forward Ryan Anderson, who stands 6-9. Boston College does have a trio of guards that can keep pace with the Huskies offensively, led by Olivier Hanlan and his ACC-best 24.5 scoring average. Hanlan went off for 38 points on 11-of-19 shooting to lead Boston College to an 82-79 win over Florida Atlantic on Sunday.

TIP-INS

1. Connecticut has taken 28 of the last 31 meetings against Boston College, and current Huskies coach Kevin Ollie went 8-0 against the Eagles as a player.

2. Boston College is shooting 83.2 percent from the free-throw line.

3. The Huskies have five players averaging double figures and shoot 52.6 percent from 3-point range.

PREDICTION: Connecticut 85, Boston College 73