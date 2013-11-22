(Updated: RECASTS 2nd sentence in 2nd graph CORRECTS Anderson rebounds in 3rd graph CORRECTS time in 5th graph CORRECTS Hanlan FG attempts in notes)

No. 18 Connecticut 72, Boston College 70: DeAndre Daniels led the way with 23 points as the Huskies held off the Eagles in the 2K Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Shabazz Napier added 20 points for Connecticut (5-0), which led by double figures in the second half but never managed to pull away. Ryan Boatright saved the game in the final second when he blocked a desperation 3-point attempt that would have given Boston College the win as the Huskies advanced to Friday’s final against Indiana.

Ryan Anderson recorded 22 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles (1-4), who failed to follow up their first victory. Olivier Hanlan scored 11 of his 19 points in the second half, including a 3-pointer with three seconds left that gave Boston College the chance for that desperation shot from Lonnie Jackson at the end.

The Eagles went nearly six minutes without a field goal in the first half as Connecticut stretched a two-point lead out to a 31-20 gap. Boston College got back into the game with a 12-2 burst before settling for a 37-34 deficit at the break.

The Huskies sprinted out again in the second half, pushing the lead back to 11 points when Boatright found Daniels for a dunk with 12:51 left. The Eagles responded to every Connecticut push in the second half, closing to within 68-67 on Hanlan’s free throws with 43 seconds left, but Boatright and Napier each hit a pair of free throws before Boatright sealed it.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Connecticut has taken 29 of the last 32 meetings, though the former Big East rivals were playing for the first time in nine years. … Neither team managed to reach 40 percent shooting and the Huskies struggled to 3-of-14 from beyond the 3-point arc. … Hanlan suffered through his worst shooting night of the young season at 5-of-14 from the field.