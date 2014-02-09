Preview: Connecticut at Central Florida

After snapping its three-game win streak in a loss at No. 7 Cincinnati on Thursday, Connecticut hopes to avoid falling to .500 in American Athletic Conference play when it visits Central Florida on Sunday. The Huskies strung together three wins to offset a 2-3 start to their AAC schedule before the loss to the Bearcats that saw leading scorer Shabazz Napier shoot 5-of-19 from the floor. “I didn’t play good basketball,” Napier told the Hartford Courant, adding, “I had a bad shooting night.”

UConn may find easy pickings in a reeling Knights team mired in a seven-game losing streak. Central Florida suffered a crushing overtime defeat at the hands of in-state rival South Florida on Wednesday and despite having to accept the harsh reality of losing a lead in the final minute of regulation, having a potential game-winning layup blocked, a controversial foul call leading to the game’s decisive free throws and a last-second, full-court shot that clanged off the rim, Knights coach Donnie Jones came away optimistic. “We fought hard and something good is going to come out of this,” Jones told reporters.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (17-5, 5-4): Huskies coach Kevin Ollie is preparing his team for a matchup that he sees as dangerous with Central Florida in dire need of a win. “They’re going to be a desperate team team and we’ve got to be ready to play,” Ollie told the Courant. “We can’t say, ‘Oh, we ran over that team,'” referring to an 84-61 thrashing at Gampel Pavilion on Jan. 11. Freshman center Amida Brimah had his best game of the season in that decision, leading UConn with career highs of 20 points and eight rebounds, and Ollie may look to the 7-footer again against a Knights team that allowed 54 points in the paint last time out.

ABOUT CENTRAL FLORIDA (9-11, 1-8 AAC): The Knights’ current losing streak is their worst since an eight game slide in 2011. That skid was snapped with a run of five wins in the next six games and this year’s Central Florida squad is looking for a similar turnaround with nine regular season games remaining. Senior guard Isaiah Sykes, Central Florida’s leading scorer at 15.6 points per game, led the Knights with 17 points and four assists in the Jan. 11 meeting with the Huskies.

TIP-INS

1. UConn leads the AAC in free throw percentage, connecting on 77.3 percent, while Central Florida’s 60 percent clip ranks ahead of only Morgan State (58.9) and Central Arkansas (59.1) nationally.

2. The Knights lead the conference in rebounding at 39.2 boards per game.

3. The Huskies are shooting 40.5 percent from 3-point range - tops in the AAC and eighth in the nation.

PREDICTION: Connecticut 75, Central Florida 68