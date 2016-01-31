Connecticut 67, Central Florida 41

Guards Jalen Adams and Rodney Purvis ignited a 16-0 run early in the first half and Connecticut easily defeated Central Florida 67-41 on Sunday in American Athletic Conference play at CFE Arena in Orlando.

Adams and Purvis combined for 15 of the first 22 points scored by UConn (15-6, 5-3) as the Huskies held the Knights to 24.1 percent on their field-goal attempts (seven of 29) in the first half.

For the game, the Knights made only 12 of 51 shots (23.5 percent).

Two long scoring droughts of nearly six minutes and four minutes doomed the Knights (10-9, 4-4) and allowed the Huskies to open up an 18-point lead on forward Shonn Miller’s dunk right before the half.

Neither team’s offense could get untracked the second half. The Huskies were never threatened - the closest the Knights could get was within 16 points.

UConn pushed the lead to 27 at 59-32 on center Amidah Brimah’s dunk with a little less than five minutes to go.

Miller, UConn’s leading scorer, led the Huskies with 11 points. Adams added 10 points and Purvis finished with nine.

Forward A.J. Davis, the Knights’ leading scorer coming into the game at 13.4 points per game, was held to seven points on 1 of 11 from the field. Davis had scored in double digits in seven of his previous eight games.

Guard Matt Williams led the Knights with 10 points.

Connecticut is 7-1 all-time against Central Florida.