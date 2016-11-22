Preview: Connecticut vs. Chaminade

Connecticut is off to a surprising 1-3 start and battling a growing list of injuries, but coach Kevin Ollie isn’t about to panic. Ollie and the Huskies will look to regain their footing Tuesday against Division II Chaminade in the consolation round of the Maui Invitational.

Guard Jalen Adams scored a career-high 34 points and had four assists in Monday’s 98-90 loss to Oklahoma State as the Huskies trailed by as many as 19 before pulling within four in the final seconds. UConn played without freshman point guard Alterique Gilbert (dislocated left shoulder) and saw leading scorer Terry Larrier exit midway through the first half with a sprained knee. “We’ve got some guys injured, we’re young,” Ollie told reporters. “But we’re not making excuses; we’re not going to accept losing. I love the fight in our guys. We’re just going to keep getting better and better. It’s an unfortunate thing, but it’s a part of a process and I’m going to stay with this process.” Gilbert and Larrier are both questionable to face Chaminade, which fell 104-61 to sixth-ranked North Carolina in Monday’s first round.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT CHAMINADE (2-1): Senior guard Rohndell Goodwin continued his strong start with a team-high 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting against North Carolina, but the smaller Silverswords struggled against the Tar Heels’ size and were outscored 54-27 in the second half. Guard Kiran Shastri added 13 points for the Silverswords, who were picked to finish sixth in the PacWest preseason poll and opened wins over Alaska Anchorage and Alaska. Senior guard Kuany Kuany has 23 career double-doubles but was 2-of-8 from 3-point range and finished with 10 points and four rebounds against the Tar Heels.

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (1-3): Adams was 12-of-18 from the field and made four 3-pointers against Oklahoma State but committed 10 turnovers before fouling out. The 6-foot-3 sophomore could be asked to carry the offense again Tuesday if the Huskies are forced to play without Larrier and Gilbert, who averaged 10.3 points in his first three games and is receiving treatment in Maui after dislocating his left shoulder for the third time in the past two years. Senior center Amida Brimah has eight blocks in his last two games and figures to add to that number against the smaller Silverswords.

TIP-INS

1. UConn defeated Chaminade 77-61 at the 2000 Maui Invitational in the teams’ only previous meeting.

2. Huskies senior guard Rodney Purvis has played in 70 straight games.

3. Ollie is two wins away from 100 for his career.

PREDICTION: UConn 68, Chaminade 61