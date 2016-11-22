UConn holds off Chaminade in Maui tournament

Sophomore guard Jalen Adams flirted with a triple-double, and Connecticut survived a 3-point barrage by Chaminade in a 93-82 win over the Silverswords on Tuesday at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational at Lahaina Civic Center in Lahaina, Hawaii.

Adams finished with 25 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds, and senior guard Rodney Purvis added 23 points for the Huskies, who will face the Oregon Ducks on Wednesday.

Senior guard Rohndell Goodwin scored 20 points, and Kiran Shastri hit five of Chaminade's 14 3-pointers and finished with 19 points. Chaminade will play the Tennessee Volunteers on Wednesday.

UConn sophomore forward Steven Enoch had a dunk and a jumper to give the Huskies their largest lead of the first half, 39-32.

The Silverswords answered with seven straight points, including a 3-pointer from Sam Daly and a tying basket from Goodwin. The game went to halftime tied, 45-45.

Daly finished with 19 points for Chaminade, a Division II school.

UConn freshman forward Vance Jackson finished with 16 points, including a layup with eight minutes to go that put the Huskies in front by eight.

The Huskies tried several times to pull away from Chaminade in the second half, but couldn't salt away the win until Purvis hit a pair of 3-pointers in the final three minutes.

UConn shot 61.3 percent from the floor and outrebounded Chaminade 39-26. The Huskies were without three key contributors in guards Terry Larrier and Alterique Gilbert and forward Mamadou Diarra.

The Huskies were coming off a loss to Oklahoma State in the first round of the tournament that dropped them to 1-3 on the season, UConn's worst start since 1968.

Chaminade lost its tournament opener to North Carolina.