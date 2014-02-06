Preview: Connecticut at Cincinnati

Seventh-ranked Cincinnati has been winning lots of games – 14 in a row – but finally cracked the Top 10 in the rankings as it enters Thursday’s home contest against Connecticut. The streaking Bearcats have found respect hard to come by while dominating the first-year American Athletic Conference and haven’t lost since Dec. 14. The Huskies have dug themselves out of a midseason rut and have won six of their past seven games.

Connecticut expects to have forward DeAndre Daniels (ankle) back against the Bearcats after he missed the last contest, an 80-43 rout of Houston. Bearcats guard Sean Kilpatrick is on his way to conference player of the honors and said finally cracking the Top 10 won’t have any effect on the team’s approach. “We are still going to play with the chip on our shoulder like we have been all season,” Kilpatrick said. “The number next to our name doesn’t really mean much because any team on any night can really come out and bump you.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (17-4, 5-3 AAC): Daniels is second on the team in scoring (13.4) and rebounds (5.6) and recently set career highs of 31 points and 12 rebounds against Temple before injuring himself in the ensuing game against Rutgers. He wasn’t needed in the blowout of Houston, but there is no disputing the Huskies badly need his presence against the Bearcats. “It’s very important,” forward Phillip Nolan said. “He’s a very important piece to our team.”

ABOUT CINCINNATI (21-2, 10-0): Kilpatrick is averaging 19.4 points and has made 59 3-pointers while pacing the offensive attack. He stands third in school history with 1,891 career points and is 109 away from joining legendary Oscar Robertson as the only players in school history to reach 2,000. “He is maybe the most underrated great player that has ever played here,” Bearcats coach Mick Cronin said after Sunday’s 50-45 victory over South Florida. “I think he has definitely not gotten the attention.”

TIP-INS

1. The Huskies have won eight of the 12 meetings after the teams split two games last season.

2. Connecticut G Shabazz Napier (team-best 17.9 average) is 17 points away from surpassing Jerome Dyson (1,630 from 2006-10) for 13th place on the school’s career scoring list.

3. Bearcats F Justin Jackson has blocked 75 shots this season and is five away from becoming the fourth player in school history to reach 200 for a career.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 64, Connecticut 57