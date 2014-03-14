Preview: Connecticut vs. Cincinnati

Fourth-seeded Connecticut found its offense just in time for a rematch with defensive-minded and top-seeded Cincinnati in Friday’s American Athletic Conference tournament semifinal at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn. The No. 21 Huskies shot their way out of their recent slump while running past Memphis on Thursday. “We were making shots and we were moving the basketball,” UConn coach Kevin Ollie told The American Digital Network afterward. “That’s what we’ve been struggling with lately. We made it imperative that we move the basketball and just move our bodies.”The teams split a pair of low-scoring meetings in the regular season, including UConn’s 51-45 home win March 1. Friday’s game will feature the league’s top two scorers - No. 12 Cincinnati’s Sean Kilpatrick and UConn’s Shabazz Napier - while the Bearcats feature the top scoring defense in the AAC. Friday’s winner gets second-seeded Louisville or sixth-seeded Houston in Saturday’s final.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (25-7): Napier averages 17.6 points, six rebounds and 5.1 assists to lead the Huskies, who had shot below 40 percent in four of their last seven games before Thursday’s rout of Memphis. DeAndre Daniels adds 12.3 points and Ryan Boatright 11.9 points per game. Niels Giffey, who hit a career-high six 3-pointers against Memphis, leads the league in 3-point shooting (52.1 percent), as does his team (38.8 percent).

ABOUT CINCINNATI (27-5): Kilpatrick leads the Bearcats with 20.9 points per game after scoring in double digits for the 22nd straight time. Justin Jackson adds 11.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and a league-best 2.9 blocks for Cincinnati, which has held 29 opponents under 70 points. Titus Rubles, who had a career-high four blocks against Central Florida on Thursday, adds 7.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.

TIP-INS

1. Napier needs 10 points to pass Cornelius “Corny” Thompson (1,810) for fifth place on UConn’s career scoring list after moving into sixth place Thursday night.

2. Cincinnati has 27 wins for the first time since the 2001-02 squad set the program record with 31 victories.

3. In the win over Memphis, the Huskies hit at least 50 percent of their 3-pointers for the seventh time this season.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 65, Connecticut 60