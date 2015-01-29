Preview: Connecticut at Cincinnati

Points will be at a premium when defending national champion Connecticut visits Cincinnati on Thursday. The teams turned in a physical and defensive battle when they met on Jan. 10 - a 62-56 UConn victory - and Bearcats interim coach Larry Davis expects more of the same. “It’s going to be a rock fight,” Davis told reporters at practice. “They’re really good defensively, hopefully we’ll be really good defensively, and it will come down to making some shots and winning the rebounding battle.”

Davis said the Huskies do a good job of “loading the box” to protect the rim and force opponents to take jump shots. Amida Brimah is a big part of that interior defense as the 7-1 sophomore averages 2.7 blocks and five rebounds. The Bearcats lead the American Athletic Conference in scoring defense (54.5 points) and have held 23 straight opponents to fewer than 70 points - tied with New Mexico for the longest active streak.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (11-7, 4-2 AAC): Ryan Boatright leads the AAC with 16.5 points while Brimah (10.4 points on a league-best 69.1 percent shooting) and freshman Daniel Hamilton (10.1 points, 6.3 rebounds) are also averaging double figures. UConn has hit 50.9 percent from the 3-point line during the past three games as Omar Calhoun moved into the starting lineup and Rodney Purvis (9.9 points) has become a spark off the bench. “Rodney is providing energy off the bench ... and attacking the rim,” coach Kevin Ollie told the Hartford Courant. “So whatever it is with him coming off the bench, he’s playing better.”

ABOUT CINCINNATI (14-5, 5-2): Troy Caupain leads a balanced offensive attack with 9.9 points while Octavius Ellis (9.5 points) and freshman Gary Clark (7.8 points, team-high 7.3 rebounds) are both shooting better than 50 percent from the floor. Clark was held to two points and five rebounds while being guarded by Brimah in the first meeting with UConn. “I was rushing a lot,” Clark told GoBearcats.com. “I’ve played a lot of 7-footers in my past. The normal thing I do is I‘m really patient and calm when I catch the ball and I wasn’t (in that game).”

TIP-INS

1. The last seven meetings of this series have been decided by seven points or less.

2. Cincinnati is 11-1 at home after a 18-1 home mark last season.

3. The Huskies are shooting better from the arc than from two-point range (41.6 percent) during their last three games.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 66, Connecticut 60