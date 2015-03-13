Preview: Connecticut vs Cincinnati

Cincinnati played the last few weeks of the regular season like they were all must-win games and the third-seeded Bearcats will continue to do that when they face Connecticut on Friday in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference tournament at the XL Center in Hartford, Conn. “Every game we’ve played recently is like a tournament game,” forward Octavius Ellis told the Cincinnati Enquirer. The Bearcats have won five straight and seem a lock for the NCAA Tournament, but more victories would improve their seeding.

The sixth-seeded Huskies tied a season-high with 11 3-pointers in Thursday’s 69-43 victory over USF in the first round. The Huskies feature the AAC’s leading scorer in Ryan Boatright, Rookie of the Year in Daniel Hamilton and top defender in Amida Brimah. The teams split their regular season meetings, both coming in January.

TV: 9 p.m ET, ESPNU

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (18-13): Boatright averages 17.6 points for the Huskies and Hamilton, who went 6-of-28 from the floor in UConn’s back-to-back losses to finish the regular season before hitting 6-of-8 shots Thursday, adds 11.1 points and a team-high 7.4 rebounds. Brimah adds 10 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.4 blocks after his third straight game with at least five blocks. The Huskies are 7-1 at the XL Center this year, including the win against Cincinnati.

ABOUT CINCINNATI (22-9): Ellis leads the balanced Bearcats’ offense with 10 points and 7.3 rebounds. The Bearcats are outscoring opponents 68.4-54.4 during their current win streak with Ellis (12.8), Farad Cobb (11.8) and Kevin Johnson (10.4) all averaging double figures during that span. Cincinnati’s defense is ranked sixth nationally, allowing 55.2 points, and only let one league opponent score more than 65 points.

TIP-INS

1. Cincinnati lost to UConn in the semifinals of last year’s inaugural AAC tournament.

2. The Bearcats are 15-7 since associate head coach Larry Davis took over for Mick Cronin (vascular ailment) in December.

3. Cincinnati PG Troy Caupain had a career-high 20 points on 8-of-9 shooting in the Bearcats win against UConn in January.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 66, Connecticut 60