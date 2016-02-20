Preview: Connecticut at Cincinnati

Amida Brimah had his best game since returning from a broken finger and Connecticut took a huge step toward securing an NCAA Tournament bid by beating SMU on Thursday. The Huskies could just about lock up a berth when it visits Cincinnati in an American Athletic Conference game Saturday.

Brimah, playing for the first time since he suffered the injury without the third and fourth fingers taped together, had 16 points, eight rebounds and five blocks, and UConn used its 12th-ranked defense nationally to hold the high-scoring Mustangs to 43 percent shooting in a 68-62 victory. The win moved UConn into a tie for second with SMU in the conference standings and a game behind first-place Temple. Cincinnati tipped UConn 58-57 in the team’s first meeting of the season, getting a three-point play from Gary Clark with 12 seconds to play. The Bearcats, winners of six of their last eight, are also making a push to get into the NCAA but lost a crucial battle to Tulsa in overtime on Thursday.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (19-7, 9-4 AAC): The Huskies, who have won five of their last six games, are 5-2 on the road and plays three of its next four games away from home. Thursday’s victory vaulted UConn to No. 36 in the RPI rankings (Cincinnati is 60th). The Huskies are led by four double-figure scorers: forward Shonn Miller (13.3), guard Rodney Purvis (12.9), guard Sterling Gibbs (12.3) and swingman Daniel Hamilton (11.8), who also leads the team in rebounding (9.0) and assists (5.0).

ABOUT CINCINNATI (19-8, 9-5): A season sweep of the Huskies would do wonders for the NCAA hopes of the Bearcats, who are 1 1/2 games out of first place in the AAC. Five of the Bearcats’ eight losses on the season have come by two points, including Thursday’s 70-68 loss at Tulsa, a game that irked coach Mick Cronin. “We should’ve won the game by 10 or 12,” Cronin told reporters. “They had 36 points in the paint and 15 free throws. That is not how we play defense.”

TIP-INS

1. UConn allows 62 points per game and is 12-4 in contests in which it holds opponents to 62 points or fewer.

2. The winning team has averaged 59.9 points in the last eight meetings.

3. Cincinnati is paced by guard Troy Caupain (11.7), forward Gary Clark (11.1) and guard Farad Cobb (11.0), and is 11th in the nation in scoring defense at 61.8 points per game.

PREDICTION: UConn 64, Cincinnati 58