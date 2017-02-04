Connecticut has won three games in a row for the first time this season but will be facing a team with a much more impressive streak when it travels to No. 14 Cincinnati on Saturday. The American Athletic Conference-leading Bearcats have won 13 consecutive games and 21 straight at home.

Cincinnati’s run nearly came to an end Wednesday night at Tulsa, but senior guard Troy Caupain scored five of his 15 points in the final minute to help the Bearcats escape with a 57-55 victory. It was the team’s third two-point victory during its streak, although it also has won four games by more than 30 points during the hot stretch. The injury-ravaged Huskies were playing with six healthy regulars last week, but that didn’t stop them from stringing together their best stretch of the season. "Three games, three wins in a week with six guys, that's my definition of perseverance," coach Kevin Ollie told reporters after a 78-68 win over Tulane on Saturday.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (10-11, 5-4 AAC): The Huskies, who already have lost three players to season-ending injuries, were down to six scholarship players after center Steven Enoch suffered a stress injury to his right foot and forward Juwan Durham sprained his left foot, but both could return Saturday (listed as questionable) as the team gets a week between games. Leading scorer Jalen Adams (15 points per game) will look to bounce back after managing eight points on 3-of-15 shooting against Tulane. Senior forward Kentan Facey helped pick up the slack with 20 points and 12 rebounds for his fourth double-double in six games.

ABOUT CINCINNATI (20-2, 9-0): Caupain, the AAC leader in assist-to-turnover ratio (3.6) has been a steady presence during the winning streak, and that was especially true as he rallied the Bearcats from an 11-point deficit in the final six minutes against the Golden Hurricane. ”When you have a guy who has been through the wars like him, you give him the ball and let him create the offense," coach Mick Cronin told reporters of his senior captain, who hit the go-ahead shot with 4.4 seconds remaining. "For 33 minutes we got out-scrapped, outfought, out-defended. The last six or seven minutes we dug in, got stops, got steals and got out on the breaks and got some layups." Caupain has scored in double figures in six of the past eight games and has not committed more than three turnovers since the season opener.

TIP-INS

1. Cincinnati’s home winning streak is the longest in Cronin’s 11-year tenure.

2. UConn freshman G Christian Vital is averaging 15.5 points the past two games after not reaching double figures in the previous seven contests.

3. The Huskies lead the series 13-8, with the last meeting a 104-97 UConn victory in four overtimes in last year’s AAC quarterfinals.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 77, Connecticut 63