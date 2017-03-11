Preview: Cincinnati vs. Connecticut

No. 18 Cincinnati will look for a repeat of its regular-season finale when it takes on Connecticut in an American Athletic Conference semifinal Saturday in Hartford, Conn. The Bearcats, the No. 2 seed in the tournament, routed the Huskies by 20 on March 5, their second victory this season over sixth-seeded UConn, which is the only non-top 4 seed in the semifinals.

Cincinnati enters the game on a roll, having won three straight, with all three victories coming by 18 points or more. The Bearcats might be known for their defense, but coach Mick Cronin's team can score, with swingman Jacob Evans (13.6 points) and forward Kyle Washington (13.5) leading the way. UConn has another hot senior guard in the mold of ex-Huskies Kemba Walker and Shabazz Napier in Rodney Purvis, who had 30 points in the first round and 18 points in the quarterfinals of this tournament. Purvis (13.9 points) and Jalen Adams (14.2 points) form a solid 1-2 scoring duo for coach Kevin Ollie, but they will need to take care of the basketball against a pressuring Cincinnati defense.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT CINCINNATI (28-4): Cronin always makes sure his team is focused on defense, but he also wants to see his players hit the glass on the offensive end, leading to second-chance points. The Bearcats, who rank second in the AAC in offensive rebounding, had a 13-6 edge in offensive boards in its 80-61 win over Tulsa on Friday, which led to a 19-5 advantage in second-chance points. Forward Gary Clark is one of the team's best at hitting the offensive glass, with 40 percent of his 7.8 rebounds per game coming off missed Cincinnati shots.

ABOUT UCONN (16-16): Senior center Amida Brimah isn't a big offensive threat for the Huskies, but his play could be the difference between UConn possibly playing for a title or heading home. The 7-foot Brimah is an anchor for the Huskies' defense, averaging 2.6 blocks and intimidating many players that drive the lane against UConn. With the team's offense averaging just 67.2 points, the defense is going to need to step it up against Cincinnati, and having a shot-blocker like Brimah in the paint will allow Huskies' perimeter defenders to take more chances.

TIP-INS

1. Cincinnati G Troy Caupain moved into second place on the Bearcats' all-time assists list against Tulsa, just six short of all-time leader Deonta Vaughn's 511.

2. Adams leads the Huskies in both scoring and assists, averaging 6.2 per game.

3. These two teams have played in the AAC tournament the last four seasons, with UConn eliminating Cincinnati in the last three meetings.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 73, UConn 68