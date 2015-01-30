(Updated: ADDS “the longest streak in the nation” to note 3)

Cincinnati 70, Connecticut 58: Freshman Gary Clark had 12 points, 10 rebounds and four steals in the Bearcats’ wire-to-wire win against the visiting Huskies.

Troy Caupain had a career-high 20 points for Cincinnati (15-5, 6-2 American Athletic) before getting ejected with 2:24 left after his second technical foul for taunting. Jermaine Sanders added 10 points and the Bearcats recorded nine steals.

Ryan Boatright hit five 3-pointers and finished with 22 points for Connecticut (11-8, 4-3) despite a 0-of-6 first-half performance. Amida Brimah added 13 points, six rebounds and four blocks while Daniel Hamilton chipped in 11 points and six rebounds.

The Bearcats used a 9-4 run to build a 30-22 halftime lead and led by 11 before Hamilton’s 3-pointer nearly three minutes into the second half ended UConn’s seven-plus minute field-goal drought. Caupain’s block and fast-break layup - which led to two technical fouls - was followed by Boatright’s first field goal - a 3-pointer - to cut the Cincinnati lead to 44-35 with 13 minutes left.

The Bearcats used their defense to push the lead to as many as 14 - getting fast-break buckets from Sanders and Clark off turnovers - but Boatright hit three straight 3-point attempts to keep the Huskies close, the last cutting the lead to 60-50 with 4½ minutes left. Caupain’s shot-clock beating bucket - which was followed by his second technical - pushed the lead back to 14 before Boatright scored six straight points to get UConn within 66-58 with less than two minutes remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Caupain blocked Rodney Purvis’ long 3-pointer and was fouled by Purvis on his fast-break layup before both players were given technicals - Caupain for taunting and Purvis for a push. Caupain briefly left the game because he got hit in the head on the drive. ... Cincinnati improved to 12-1 when leading at the half. ... The Bearcats have held 24 straight opponents to fewer than 70 points - the longest streak in the nation.