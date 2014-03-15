Connecticut hangs on to defeat Cincinnati

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- With the Cincinnati Bearcats down by two and only seconds remaining, there wasn’t much question what they were going to do. They were going to give All-American guard Sean Kilpatrick the ball.

But Kilpatrick’s driving layup attempt wouldn’t fall and No. 21 Connecticut held on for a 58-56 victory over No. 13 Cincinnati in the semifinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament Friday night at FedExForum.

“I was trying to bait him on one side and he came down on the other side. When I cut him off, he went back middle and they contested his layup and I thought it was going to go down,” Huskies guard and AAC Player of the Year Shabazz Napier said. “He definitely put too much spin on it.”

Napier led UConn with 15 points. Forward DeAndre Daniels had 14 points and eight rebounds, guard Ryan Boatright scored 13 points and forward Niels Giffey finished with 11 points.

UConn (26-7), the No. 4 seed, will meet fifth-ranked and No. 2 seed Louisville in the championship game at 6 p.m. ET Saturday night.

Cincinnati (27-6) was the tournament’s top seed and was led by Kilpatrick’s 14 points, well off his 20.9 average. He was just 5-for-15 from the field and 2-for-7 from 3-point range. Forward Justin Jackson had 10 points and eight rebounds. And forward Jermaine Sanders chipped in 10 points off the bench.

Cincinnati extended a four-point halftime lead to a 39-32 advantage with 14:59 to play on a Kilpatrick layup. But UConn went on a 19-4 run as Boatright hit back-to-back treys, Giffey knocked down a 3 and Amida Brimah dunked for a 51-43 lead with 4:30 left in the game. The Huskies also defended well enough to force two shot-clock violations during the run.

“We stayed in the ring and kept throwing punches,” UConn coach Kevin Ollie said. “Everybody took their match-up personally (in the second half). That defense was stellar.”

But the game was far from over even after the Huskies’ big run. A 3-pointer from Kilpatrick at 1:53 got the Bearcats within four at 53-49. And a trey from Sanders cut the lead to 57-56 with 14 seconds left. A free throw from Napier with 12 seconds left completed the scoring, but he was shaking his head about the free throw he missed.

“I‘m upset I put my teammates in that position,” Napier said. “I just hate missing free throws.”

UConn trailed 31-27 at halftime and Ollie actually felt pretty good about it.

“We had 11 turnovers and we’re down by four,” he said. “So I was smiling inside.”

Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin had little to smile about at game’s end. He watched as UConn amassed a 32-14 edge on points in the paint while shooting 53.8 percent from 3-point range. The Bearcats shot 37.9 percent from the floor and just 46.2 percent at the free-throw line (6-for-13). Each team had 29 rebounds.

“We had defensive breakdowns that, for us, are inexcusable,” Cronin said. “Second thing is, we didn’t shoot a free throw in the second half (until only 42 seconds remained).And you can’t come up empty at the rim. Last part is, we didn’t get the ball inside nearly enough in the second half.”

The Bearcats did have some success with their press. UConn finished with just 10 assists and made 15 turnovers; Cincinnati held a 17-7 edge on points off turnovers.

“Our press did wonders,” Cronin said. “We’re gonna have to use it more going forward.”

The Bearcats went 15-3 in the AAC and shared the regular-season title with Louisville. But Kilpatrick declined to speculate what Selection Sunday might bring and where they will be seeded.

“I don’t know,” he said. “I’ll let the guys that place the seeding take care of that.”

Meanwhile, the Huskies have business with Louisville just a week after suffering an 81-48 drubbing from the Cardinals and Napier waved off the idea of a one-on-one showdown with guard Russ Smith, who scored 42 in Louisville’s semifinals victory.

“I‘m not here to play a one-on-one game,” Napier said. “It’s a five-on-five game, so I‘m ready to play Louisville.”

NOTES: UConn F Niels Giffey set career highs with 24 points and six 3-pointers in the quarterfinal victory over Memphis. ... Bearcats G Sean Kilpatrick had a game-high 21 points with four assists and two steals in the quarterfinal win over UCF. ... This marks the first neutral-site meeting since UConn defeated Cincinnati, 69-58, in the third round of the 2011 NCAA Tournament in Washington, D.C. ... The teams split the season’s conference series with Cincinnati winning 63-58 at home on Feb. 6 and UConn winning 51-45 at home on March 1.