Cincinnati 65, Connecticut 60

Cincinnati took control early and held Connecticut to nine points in the first 10 minutes of the second half to beat the Huskies 65-60 on Saturday afternoon in American Athletic Conference play at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.

Forward Gary Clark and guard Jacob Evans III led the Bearcats (20-8, 10-5 American) with 13 points apiece.

Related Coverage Preview: Connecticut at Cincinnati

Guard Jalen Adams scored 19 points to lead the Huskies (19-8, 9-5).

The defenses dominated the contest. Entering the game, Cincinnati was allowing only 61.8 points per game - 11th best in the nation, and UConn was 12th at 62 points per game.

The Bearcats scored the first eight points and held the Huskies scoreless for the first three-plus minutes of the game until forward Shonn Miller put UConn on the board

The Bearcats took a 29-24 lead into halftime with the Huskies making only 10 of 29 field-goal attempts (34.5 percent).

Guard Rodney Purvis led UConn with seven points in the first 20 minutes while center Coreontae DeBerry led the Bearcats with eight points.

With the Huskies struggling to score, the Bearcats opened up a double-digit lead. Clark’s jumper with 8:38 left put the Bearcats up 49-35.

Center Amida Brimah’s free throws - his only two points of the game - drew the Huskies to within seven at 52-45. Adams added a free throw and Purvis made a 3-pointer to get the Huskies within three.

But guard Kevin Johnson’s 3-pointer provided the Bearcats with breathing room. Evans hit a jumper after Purvis missed a tip-in to put the Bearcats ahead by eight and Cincinnati closed out the win.