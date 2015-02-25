Preview: Connecticut at East Carolina

Defending champion Connecticut is at the point where getting on track for a run in the American Athletic Conference tournament is the only option for a spot in the NCAA Tournament. The Huskies will try to put together a second straight win when they visit East Carolina on Wednesday. The Pirates are a tough matchup in their own building and are aiming for a fifth consecutive home victory after knocking off USF 73-60 on Saturday.

East Carolina failed to reach 60 points in any of its seven conference road games but is averaging 63.3 points while going 5-2 at home against the AAC. UConn has had its own trouble away from home with losses in six of its last seven road games and missed a chance to jump back onto the NCAA Tournament bubble with back-to-back losses at SMU and Memphis earlier in the month. The Huskies come into the meeting with the Pirates carrying a bit of momentum after turning away Tulane 67-60 at home on Sunday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (15-11, 8-6): Freshman forward Daniel Hamilton has been getting more and more responsibility and handed out nine assists to go along with nine rebounds and seven points on Sunday. ”We’re playing with a sense of urgency,“ Hamilton told the Hartford Courant, ”and I like the ball in my hand a lot, because I can make plays, not just scoring. I can make passes, I can do different stuff - whatever is available, whatever the defense gives me.” Hamilton has done a nice job of finding center Amida Brimah, who scored 19 points in each of the last two games.

ABOUT EAST CAROLINA (12-15, 5-9): The Pirates are at their best when B.J. Tyson is attacking the basket and Caleb White is spreading the floor from beyond the arc. They scored 19 points apiece in the win over USF, with White going 5-of-6 from 3-point range and Tyson knocking down 11-of-14 from the free-throw line. The two combined for 31 points at the Huskies on Feb. 4 but it was not enough to avoid a 65-52 setback.

TIP-INS

1. White has knocked down multiple 3-pointers in 11 of 14 AAC games and is 14-of-24 from beyond the arc in the last six contests.

2. Brimah is 13-of-14 from the floor in the last two games and leads the AAC in field-goal percentage at .711.

3. Huskies G Ryan Boatright leads the AAC in scoring at 17.5 points but is down to 11.5 in the last two contests.

PREDICTION: Connecticut 68, East Carolina 63