Connecticut 60, East Carolina 49: Rodney Purvis scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half as the visiting Huskies stormed back to sink the Pirates.

Amida Brimah added 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting and six blocks while Daniel Hamilton collected nine points, a season-high 17 rebounds and five assists for Connecticut (16-11, 9-6 American Athletic Conference). Ryan Boatright scored 12 of his 16 points from beyond the arc for the Huskies, who have won back-to-back games and five of seven.

Marshall Guilmette scored 13 points to pace East Carolina (12-16, 5-10), which led by nine at the half. B.J. Tyson was the only other player in double figures with 11 points off the bench as the Pirates had a four-game home winning streak come to an end.

Purvis knocked down a 3-pointer to spread it to 46-40 and buried another with just over 5 1/2 minutes left after East Carolina had crawled back within two points. Tyson converted a three-point play to draw the Pirates within 54-49, but Terrence Samuel followed with a pair of free throws and Boatright drained four at the line in the final 87 seconds as UConn put it away.

The Huskies jumped out to a 14-10 lead in the first nine minutes before the Pirates caught a rhythm and raced out to a 33-24 lead at the break. Hamilton scored seven points and Brimah tallied the final six in a 14-2 run beginning the second half that left UConn up 38-35 with just under 12 minutes to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Hamilton is averaging 13 rebounds in the last three games and has reached double figures on the boards in five of the last eight. … The Pirates shot 19.4 percent from the field in the second half and 32.2 percent for the game. … Brimah recorded at least six blocks for the third time in the last six games.