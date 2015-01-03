Preview: Connecticut at Florida

Defending national champion Connecticut visits Florida on Saturday in a 2014 Final Four rematch, but that seems an eon ago as the teams who have combined to win five of the last 11 NCAA Tournaments are a combined 13-10 this season. Neither the Huskies nor the Gators own a quality victory and are each 0-2 against Top 25 teams. Of immediate concern to UConn is the health of senior guard Ryan Boatright, who suffered a thigh contusion in the Huskies’ 57-53 overtime loss to Temple on Wednesday and did not play in the second half, and is questionable for Saturday after missing practice Thursday.

Even with Boatright, the Huskies are struggling on offense with an average of 68 points - middle of the pack nationally and certainly not befitting of a top-tier team. “We keep saying we’ve got to turn things around,” UConn sophomore guard Rodney Purvis told the Hartford Courant, “but we keep letting opportunities slip through our hands, so our worries have to become action.” It appears Florida will regain the services of Eli Carter after the junior guard re-injured his foot in Tuesday’s 65-63 loss at Florida State - the same injury that caused him to miss four games this season - but returned to practice Thursday after not participating Wednesday.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (6-5): Boatright’s absence down the stretch against Temple was a big blow as he leads the Huskies in scoring (17.6 points per game) and assists (four) while contributing 5.2 rebounds. Amida Brimah, a 7-0 sophomore, averages 12.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and shoots 69.2 percent from the field - fourth in the nation through Thursday’s games - while 6-7 freshman Daniel Hamilton (11.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists) has already turned heads. The Huskies, though, lack in scoring depth as Purvis (9.6 points) and sophomore forward Kentan Facey (7.2 points, seven rebounds) are the only other significant contributors.

ABOUT FLORIDA (7-5): It is bad enough losing to an in-state rival, but the setback to Florida State was made even worse when Jacob Kurtz accidentally knocked a missed shot into his own basket at the buzzer. The Gators have only two players scoring in double figures - junior guard Michael Frazier II (14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds) and Dorian Finney-Smith (12.8 points, 5.4 rebounds), but eight averaging at least six points. Florida makes an SEC-worst 10.8 free throws per game.

TIP-INS

1. The Gators haven’t lost five games prior to Jan. 1 since the 1996-97 season - coach Billy Donovan’s first with Florida.

2. This is the first true road game of the season for UConn, which is 41-17 against teams from Florida and 18-12 in games played in the Sunshine State.

3. The Huskies (four titles) and Gators (two) are two of the 14 schools to win multiple NCAA championships with UConn joining UCLA (11), Kentucky (eight), Indiana (five), North Carolina (five) and Duke (four) as programs who have won at least four.

PREDICTION: Florida 68, Connecticut 67