Connecticut 63, Florida 59: Ryan Boatright recorded 14 points, six rebounds and six assists while playing with a sore thigh to help the defending national champion Huskies erase a 13-point second-half deficit and defeat the host Gators in a 2014 Final Four rematch.

Rodney Purvis registered 11 points and five rebounds while making all three of his 3-pointers during a key stretch of the second half and Omar Calhoun scored 12 as Connecticut (7-5) prevailed in its first true road game of the season. Terrence Samuel added 10 points and Amida Brimah grabbed 10 rebounds for the Huskies, who were 8-of-17 from 3-point range in a meeting of teams who have won five of the last 11 NCAA tournaments.

Dorian Finney-Smith scored 19 points and was 4-of-8 from beyond the arc for Florida (7-6), which shot 32 percent from the field in the second half. Michael Frazier II contributed eight points and five rebounds while Chris Chiozza and Kasey Hill scored seven apiece for the Gators.

Florida, which assisted on 11 of its 13 first-half field goals, led by as many as seven prior to the break after Chiozza stole the ball from Boatright and fed Frazier for a 3-pointer that made it 22-15 en route to a 37-31 advantage at intermission. The Gators stretched their lead to 44-31 early in the second half before UConn unleashed a 10-0 run - highlighted by two 3-pointers from Purvis - to move in front 54-53 with 5:36 remaining and another Purvis 3 made it 57-54 with 3:25 to play.

Jacob Kurtz’s bucket closed the gap to 57-56 with 2:54 remaining and after Florida’s Alex Murphy missed a pair of free throws with 38.1 seconds to play, Boatright made two from the line with 32.4 seconds left to give the Huskies a 59-56 lead. Chris Walker, a 47.6 percent free-throw shooter entering the game, missed a pair with 20.4 seconds to go and UConn clinched it when Samuel made two free throws with 12.8 seconds remaining to finish a 6-for-6 day from the line.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Brimah, the Huskies 7-0 sophomore center, didn’t take his first shot from the field until he made a dunk with 11:37 to play and finished with three points while shooting 1-for-3 from the floor. ... UConn improved to 42-17 against teams from Florida and 19-12 in games played in the Sunshine State. ... The Huskies (four) and Gators (two) are two of 14 schools to win multiple NCAA championships with UConn joining UCLA (11), Kentucky (eight), Indiana (five), North Carolina (five) and Duke (four) as programs which have won at least four.