Preview: Connecticut at Georgetown

Former Big East rivals square off when Georgetown hosts Connecticut on Saturday. The Hoyas snapped a four-game skid with a decisive win over St. John's last time out while UConn recovered from a difficult stretch of its own with two straight victories.

Georgetown got 16 points from L.J. Peak on the way to an 83-55 victory over St. John's in Big East play last game. The win was the first in conference for the desperate Hoyas, who like the Huskies struggled early in the season. “In many ways I think their team is like ours,” Georgetown coach John Thompson III told reporters. “We’re both better than our record." The game is the second part of a home-and-home series against the Huskies, who exited the Big East four years ago.

TV: Noon ET, FOX

ABOUT UCONN (7-9): Kenton Facey had a breakout game in the Huskies' 73-59 victory over Temple last time out scoring a career-high 23 points as part of his fourth career double-double. Facey averaged 10.8 points and 9.2 rebounds over the last nine games, taking full advantage of his increased time because of the squad's numerous injuries. Jalen Adams had 11 points and 12 assists and Amida Brimah added 13 points and had six of the team's nine blocked shots against the Owls.

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (9-8): Robert Morris transfer Rodney Pryor leads the Hoyas with 18.2 points per game, while guard L.J. Peak is the other double-digit scorer, averaging 15.9 points. Pryor bounced back from a scoreless effort against Butler when he was 0-for-8 from the field to score 13 points last game. The Hoyas average 77.8 points, fourth in the Big East, and got double figures in two straight games from Jagan Mosely, including a career-high 20 points in the overtime loss to No. 13 Butler.

TIP-INS

1. Georgetown leads the series 35-30, but the Huskies won the most recent meeting at Hartford last January as senior Rodney Purvis scored a game-high 17 points in a 68-62 victory.

2. Georgetown defeated No. 11 Oregon 65-61 in the Maui Invitational earlier in the season a night after the Ducks beat UConn 79-69.

3. UConn is 1-3 in true road games this season with the lone victory coming at Loyola Marymount.

PREDICTION: Georgetown 72, UConn 68