Georgetown second-half comeback stuns Connecticut

WASHINGTON -- Georgetown overcame a 14-point deficit in the second half as L.J. Peak scored 21 points in a 72-69 victory over Connecticut on Saturday afternoon.

Jessie Govan had 15 points for the Hoyas (10-8), who used a 7-0 run late to take the lead for good. Rodney Pryor scored 14 points for Georgetown, which has won two straight after losing four in a row.

Jalen Adams scored 22 points for the Huskies (7-10). Connecticut missed three shots, including two potential game-tying 3-pointers in the final 14 seconds.

Connecticut led 33-27 at halftime and seemingly took control early in the second half as Rodney Purvis' layup put the American Athletic Conference program up 43-29. Fueled by 3-pointers, Georgetown scored 11 straight points during a 19-3 run to lead 48-46 in the 66th all-time meeting between former Big East rivals.

After the lead changed sides three times, Govan's three-point play put the Hoyas up for good at 61-59 with 4:59 remaining. Peak and Pryor capped the pivotal stretch with layups. Georgetown made 5 of 6 free throws over the final 1:42.

Peak, who had 16 points in the second half, scored Georgetown's final basket with 44 seconds remaining for a 69-65 after the third offensive rebound of the possession. The Hoyas finished 9-2 in second-chance points and shot 48.3 percent from the field in the second half.

Vance Jackson had 13 points for the Huskies, who had won two straight. Kentan Facey scored 10.

The Hoyas hit 6 of 12 3-pointers in the second half after missing nine of 11 before halftime. The Huskies finished 8 of 23 after hitting 6 of 12 in the first half for a 33-27 halftime lead.

NOTES: Hoyas G Tre Campbell played five minutes after missing three consecutive games due to illness. ... Connecticut remains on the road for Thursday's conference game at SMU. The teams split two games last season. ... Georgetown concludes its four-game homestand Monday against Providence. The Friars won the first meeting in the home-and-home series 76-70 on Jan. 4.