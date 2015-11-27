No. 10 Gonzaga 73, No. 18 UConn 70

Gonzaga forward Kyle Wiltjer scored 17 points and guard Kyle Dranginis had a key putback in the final minute as the 10th-ranked Bulldogs held off a furious rally from No. 18 UConn for a 73-70 win in the third-place game in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament at Paradise Island, Bahamas on Friday.

Gonzaga (4-1) led by 21 points early in the second half but was clinging to a 71-70 lead when Dranginis rebounded a miss by post Domantas Sabonis and scored on a layup with 50 seconds left.

Dranginis stole the ball on the ensuing possession, but the Huskies (4-2) forced a shot clock violation and had two shots to tie in the final seconds. UConn guard Sterling Gibbs had a 3-point attempt blocked by center Przemek Karnowski, and then guard Rodney Purvis failed to draw iron on his 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Dranginis had only seven points, but he added eight rebounds and five assists while having the primary defensive assignment on UConn forward Daniel Hamilton, who was 5 of 16 from the field en route to his 14 points.

Forward Shonn Miller had 19 points to lead the Huskies, who made only 1 of 12 shots from 3-point range.

Wiltjer was 3 of 9 from beyond the arc. Guard Eric McClellan added 15 points for Gonzaga. Sabonis came off the bench for 12 points and nine rebounds.

Gonzaga hit 7 of 12 3-point shots in the first half, ending on a 19-7 run to take a 43-27 lead at the break. The Bulldogs expanded the advantage to 48-27 early in the second half before the Huskies rallied.