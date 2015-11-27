FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
No. 10 Gonzaga 73, No. 18 UConn 70
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 27, 2015 / 8:07 PM / 2 years ago

No. 10 Gonzaga 73, No. 18 UConn 70

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

No. 10 Gonzaga 73, No. 18 UConn 70

Gonzaga forward Kyle Wiltjer scored 17 points and guard Kyle Dranginis had a key putback in the final minute as the 10th-ranked Bulldogs held off a furious rally from No. 18 UConn for a 73-70 win in the third-place game in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament at Paradise Island, Bahamas on Friday.

Gonzaga (4-1) led by 21 points early in the second half but was clinging to a 71-70 lead when Dranginis rebounded a miss by post Domantas Sabonis and scored on a layup with 50 seconds left.

Dranginis stole the ball on the ensuing possession, but the Huskies (4-2) forced a shot clock violation and had two shots to tie in the final seconds. UConn guard Sterling Gibbs had a 3-point attempt blocked by center Przemek Karnowski, and then guard Rodney Purvis failed to draw iron on his 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Dranginis had only seven points, but he added eight rebounds and five assists while having the primary defensive assignment on UConn forward Daniel Hamilton, who was 5 of 16 from the field en route to his 14 points.

Forward Shonn Miller had 19 points to lead the Huskies, who made only 1 of 12 shots from 3-point range.

Wiltjer was 3 of 9 from beyond the arc. Guard Eric McClellan added 15 points for Gonzaga. Sabonis came off the bench for 12 points and nine rebounds.

Gonzaga hit 7 of 12 3-point shots in the first half, ending on a 19-7 run to take a 43-27 lead at the break. The Bulldogs expanded the advantage to 48-27 early in the second half before the Huskies rallied.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.