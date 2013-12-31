Preview: Connecticut at Houston

No. 15 Connecticut begins pursuit of the inaugural American Athletic Conference title when it visits Houston on Tuesday. The Huskies figure to battle Louisville and Memphis for the conference crown and get started in that pursuit against the Cougars, who will be without second-leading scorer Danuel House (knee) for the seventh consecutive game and likely without third-leading scorer L.J. Rose (foot) for the third straight contest. Connecticut’s lone loss this season came against Stanford.

Senior guard Shabazz Napier is off to a solid start and leads the Huskies in points (15.4), rebounds (6.3) and assists (5.9). The versatile Napier has scored 20 or more points four times, reached double digits in rebounds twice and has dished out eight or more assists five times. Forward DeAndre Daniels averages 13.1 points and guard Ryan Boatright checks in at 12.1 for Connecticut, which is playing just its second true road game of the season.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (11-1): Guard Omar Calhoun and forward Phillip Nolan came off the bench in Saturday’s win over Eastern Washington after coach Kevin Ollie shook up the starting lineup. Calhoun, who had started 40 consecutive games before the demotion, he is shooting just 36.3 percent from the field while averaging 8.5 points while Nolan is averaging 4.1 points and 2.8 rebounds. “Anybody can start on any given day,” Nolan said after scoring a career-best 11 points. “I’m not looking at it as a negative, I’m just looking at it as a positive. Coach says it is most important what you do with your minutes and that’s definitely the mindset I’m taking.”

ABOUT HOUSTON (8-5): Junior forward TaShawn Thomas has 31 career double-doubles and is 12 rebounds away from becoming only the 13th player in school history with 1,100 points and 700 rebounds in his career – a list that includes legends Elvin Hayes, Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler. Thomas is averaging 17.4 points and 9.3 rebounds and is a terrific shooter (64.8 percent) and shot-blocker (48). Guard Jherrod Stiggers averages 9.6 points and has a team-best 24 3-pointers but shoots just 34.7 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from behind the arc.

TIP-INS

1. Connecticut has won both previous meetings, the most recent one occurring in the 2000-01 campaign.

2. Huskies F Niels Giffey (9.3 average) is a scorching 21-of-32 from 3-point range.

3. The Cougars are 6-1 with the lone loss coming to San Jose State.

PREDICTION: Connecticut 73, Houston 68