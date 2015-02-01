Preview: Connecticut at Houston

Defending national champion Connecticut will look to regroup and take better care of the basketball when it visits Houston for an American Athletic Conference game Sunday. The Huskies committed 17 turnovers, including 13 in the first half, en route to a 70-58 loss at Cincinnati on Thursday night that ended a two-game winning streak. The good news for UConn is that Houston is winless through eight conference games.

Houston hopes it has turned the corner after snapping an eight-game losing streak with a 59-48 victory at home against Rice on Wednesday. The Cougars’ strength is their long-distance scoring attack, which leads the AAC with 8.4 3-pointers per game. What’s troublesome for Houston is its minus-12.2 scoring margin in conference games, with five of eight AAC losses coming by at least 10 points.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (11-8, 4-3 AAC): The Huskies will complete a two-game road trip seeking another stellar performance from senior guard Ryan Boatright, who scored a game-high 22 points against Cincinnati. Boatright, who leads the team in scoring (16.8), assists (4.5) and steals (1.6), will need scoring help from sophomore center Amida Brimah (10.5) and freshman guard Daniel Hamilton (10.2). Sophomore forward Kentan Facey leads the Huskies in rebounding (6.4).

ABOUT HOUSTON (8-12, 0-8): The Cougars beat the Huskies 75-71 the last time they met at Hofheinz Pavilion on Dec. 31, 2013, in the inaugural AAC game for both teams. Houston is led in scoring by junior guard Jherrod Stiggers (14.9), who leads the AAC with 3.3 3-pointers per game and needs only 64 points to become the 45th 1,000-point scorer in Cougars history. Sophomore forward Danrad Knowles (11.1 points, 5.9 rebounds) and junior forward Devonta Pollard (10.5 points, 6.2 rebounds) help carry the load for the Cougars.

TIP-INS

1. UConn is 3-1 against Houston, including an 80-43 rout in the last meeting Jan. 30, 2014, in Storrs, Conn.

2. Both of the Huskies’ two previous away games against Houston were decided by six points or less.

3. Junior point guard L.J. Rose leads Houston in assists per game (5.7) despite missing the first seven games following foot surgery.

PREDICTION: UConn 60, Houston 54