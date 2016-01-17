Preview: Connecticut at Houston

Connecticut can expect another stern test in its quest to stay above the .500 mark in the American Athletic Conference when it visits Houston on Sunday. Poor shooting cost the Huskies last time out in a loss at Tulsa and UConn has suddenly dropped two of its last three games after rolling off five straight wins.

Still without center Amida Brimah due to a finger injury, UConn settled for the 3-pointer constantly in Thursday’s 60-51 loss at Tulsa. The Huskies led by 11 in the first half and seven in the second before going ice cold from the field and the Golden Hurricane took control. Normally dependable guards Rodney Purvis and Daniel Hamilton combined to shoot 1-for-14 from 3-point range in the contest. Surprising Houston had its five-game winning streak snapped at Cincinnati last game but enters the contest in second place in the AAC.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network.

ABOUT UCONN (11-5, 2-2 American): Purvis, who entered the game as UConn’s top scorer at 15.1 points a game, finished with five points against Tulsa on 1-of-9 shooting, breaking his streak of 21 straight games in double-figures. Thursday was another head-scratcher for coach Kevin Ollie, who has questioned his team’s effort lately and then watched them settle for 29 3-point attempts and shoot a dismal 30.9 percent from the floor. Hamilton had 14 rebounds in the contest but was 2-for-12 from the field and UConn got just five points from its bench.

ABOUT HOUSTON (13-3, 3-1): The Cougars are 2-0 against UConn at home, including a 70-68 decision last season when Houston entered the contest 0-8 in conference play. This season, things have been much different as the Cougars have stamped themselves as a contender in the AAC, starting the conference slate with three straight wins, including a dominant performance at Temple. Rob Gray Jr. leads four in double figures at 17.7 points a game for the Cougars, who cut a 16-point deficit down to three late in their loss to Cincinnati and got 17 points from LeRon Barnes, who went 5-for-6 from 3-point range.

TIP-INS

1. Houston is ninth in the nation in 3-point field goal defense, allowing opponents to shoot just 28.4 percent from beyond the arc.

2. The Cougars can’t afford to look ahead as they face undefeated SMU on Tuesday.

3. Houston is tops in the conference in offensive rebounding while UConn is last.

PREDICTION: UConn 78, Houston 70